DELMARVA-- Happy Thanksgiving, Delmarva! Temperatures are running twenty degrees colder than this time yesterday as cold Canadian air settles in behind low pressure lingering over southeastern Canada. Under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, highs today only reach the mid to upper forties. Making it the coldest Thanksgiving in Georgetown in 7 years. Strong west winds will gust up to thirty miles per hour, keeping the day feeling even colder across the peninsula.
Taking a look back at some notable records of Thanksgiving's past in Georgetown.
Tonight will stay breezy and turn sharply colder, with lows dropping into the upper twenties to low thirties. If you’re heading out early for Black Friday shopping, be prepared for wind chills in the low twenties.
Friday will be sunny but cold, with highs in the low forties. West-northwest winds will gust between thirty and forty miles per hour, making it feel more like the low to mid thirties throughout the day.
By Saturday morning, winds ease as high pressure moves toward the East Coast. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid twenties before rebounding into the low to mid forties under mostly sunny skies. Conditions remain dry and chilly through the day.
Another low pressure system approaches on Sunday, bringing a round of mostly light rain to the region Sunday into Sunday night. Ahead of the front, temperatures briefly return to near seasonal levels, with highs in the mid to upper fifties—the warmest day Delmarva is likely to see over the next week. Rainfall amounts look light, generally between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch. South to southwest winds may become gusty at times before the front passes offshore late Sunday.
Cold high pressure settles in again on Monday, bringing another breezy and chilly day with highs in the low to mid forties. Lows fall back into the twenties to near thirty degrees Monday night.
Forecast confidence decreases heading into Tuesday as a coastal low develops offshore. There is still significant uncertainty regarding its strength and track, but current projections suggest a 40 to 50 percent chance of precipitation across Delmarva.