DELMARVA - After a gloomy stretch of weather, the sunshine finally returns Thursday, and by the afternoon, a much more comfortable air mass will settle into Delmarva as the humidity drops. Temperatures will top out in the 70s to near 80. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable, with lows in the 50s, a bit warmer at the coast.
Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend is trending dry and slightly cooler, especially by Sunday, as high pressure remains in control. A weak disturbance Saturday could trigger a few sprinkles. High temperatures will be below average for late June, with only low to mid 70s in the afternoon hours.
Looking ahead to early next week, some forecast guidance suggests an upper-level low could bring another round of unsettled weather with showers Monday and Tuesday, but confidence remains low beyond Sunday. Temperatures through the extended period are expected to stay near or slightly below normal for late May and early June, remaining in the 70s.