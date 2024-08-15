DELMARVA - Thursday evening will bring a peaceful night across Delmarva with mostly clear skies as high pressure remains in control. Any lingering cumulus clouds will quickly dissipate after sunset, leading to calm conditions. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will gradually drop into the mid-60s.
By Friday morning, expect a cool start with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Skies will stay mostly clear, and winds will be calm to light from the east. A sea breeze may develop by late morning, especially near the coast, as the high-pressure system slowly shifts offshore.
As the day progresses into Friday afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light, shifting slightly to the southeast. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, particularly near coastal areas due to the influence of the sea breeze, but most locations should remain dry.