DELMARVA - Southwesterly winds will strengthen ahead of an approaching cold front, bringing warm and humid air into Delmarva. After a mostly cloudy morning, skies should begin to clear, allowing for some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s, with dew points near 60, giving the day a mild, almost spring-like feel. The weather will remain dry, with high pressure keeping any rain chances at bay.
Tuesday Night:
Bermuda high pressure will continue to dominate, drawing in mild, moist air from the ocean. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there’s a chance of patchy drizzle developing late in the night. Overnight lows will stay mild, with temperatures holding around 60 degrees in urban areas and along the coast. This is well above average for early November.
Wednesday:
Wednesday could see record-breaking warmth for Delmarva, with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland. Coastal areas will remain slightly cooler, with highs around 70. Clouds and any early morning drizzle should clear, leading to partly sunny skies by midday. Humidity will stay elevated, giving the day a muggy feel unusual for this time of year.
Wednesday Night:
A cold front will begin to slide southward into the region. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, similar to Tuesday night, with lows only falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances will increase slightly, but measurable precipitation is unlikely overnight.
Thursday:
The cold front may stall just south of Delmarva, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of showers. Although rainfall amounts are expected to be light and won’t significantly impact the ongoing drought, a few showers could end the recent dry streak. Highs will be cooler than previous days but still above seasonal norms, with temperatures reaching the low 70s across much of the region.