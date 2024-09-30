DEMARVA - As beachgoers in Delmarva and Sussex County brace for the upcoming weather, the region can expect unsettled conditions late Monday night through early Tuesday. Clouds will thicken across the coastal communities Monday evening, with rain showers becoming likely by late night. Some areas may experience heavier downpours accompanied by gusty winds, particularly in the overnight hours. Coastal winds will remain brisk, gusting between 20-30 mph, creating choppy surf and rough conditions for mariners and beach visitors.
Early Tuesday morning will continue to bring unsettled weather, with lingering rain and overcast skies dominating the coastal landscape. Temperatures in the low to mid-60s will add to the dreary feel of the morning, though the heaviest rain will likely taper off by mid-morning. Winds will gradually ease as the morning progresses, although breezy conditions could persist along the shoreline.
By Tuesday afternoon, conditions will begin to improve slightly. Clouds will slowly break apart, allowing occasional glimpses of the sun, though skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy. The chance of a few isolated showers remains, but the bulk of the rainfall will have moved offshore by this time. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, offering a more comfortable feel for beachgoers hoping to enjoy a late afternoon stroll along the coast.
As Tuesday evening approaches, skies will continue to clear, with drier air moving in behind the departing system. Winds will become lighter, and conditions should calm significantly by sunset. Beach communities may even witness a colorful sunset as the remnants of the earlier clouds scatter across the horizon. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s overnight, setting up for a much calmer and more pleasant midweek outlook for the Delmarva and Sussex County areas.
While early Tuesday may start off gray and unsettled, the weather should gradually improve by afternoon and evening, making way for drier, clearer conditions as the week progresses.