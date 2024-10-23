DELMARVA - We will begin the day with mild temperatures in the low 50s, thanks to high pressure moving offshore overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear with light southerly winds. Some patchy fog may form in low-lying areas, but it should be limited and clear quickly as the sun rises. Expect temperatures to climb steadily as we move through the morning hours.
Mid-Morning:
By mid-morning, temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. The wind will pick up slightly, coming from the southwest at around 10 to 15 mph. Coastal areas may experience some increased cloudiness due to higher moisture levels in the air, but no rain is expected. The rest of the region should enjoy mostly sunny skies as the day progresses.
Afternoon:
Afternoon highs will peak well into the 70s for most of Delmarva, with a few locations potentially reaching the low 80s, particularly near the I-95 corridor and the coastal plain. While the area will remain in the warm sector ahead of an approaching cold front, record-breaking temperatures are not anticipated. Winds will become breezy, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times, especially in open areas. The dry conditions combined with the gusty winds will create an increased risk for fire spread, so caution is advised.
Evening:
As the afternoon turns into evening, winds will gradually diminish, but conditions will begin to cool down as the sun sets. The cold front will still be approaching, but temperatures should remain mild through the early evening, dipping into the 60s. Skies will remain mostly clear, though some cloud cover may build in closer to the coast.
Late Evening:
By late evening, temperatures will begin to fall more noticeably as the front moves closer. Expect lows to drop back into the upper 50s overnight with lighter winds. The dry conditions will persist, with no significant precipitation expected. As the cold front approaches, prepare for cooler temperatures by Thursday morning.