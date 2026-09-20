DELMARVA - Out the door this morning expect partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions.
A warm front will lift through the area today, bringing back higher humidity levels. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s. Showers develop late afternoon into the evening hours as a cold front arrives, that front will stall out over the region into early next week.
Unsettled conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday, perhaps lingering into Thursday as well. For Monday expect cloudy skies, spotty showers, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
An onshore flow will develop and some moderate to heavy rainfall possible at times Tuesday and Wednesday. A coastal low could potentially developing bring strong winds to the coast, with the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion.
Winds are expected to gust in excess of 40 mph at the coast at times. With the clouds, rain, and persistent onshore flow temperatures will stay mainly in the 60s. Rainfall amounts could vary from 1 to 2 inches by Thursday. Conditions dry out late week into the weekend, but it remains on the cool side.