DELMARVA - As we move into Saturday evening, high pressure remains firmly in control over Delmarva, anchored just to the east over the western Atlantic. This setup will keep our skies mostly clear tonight, with a gentle breeze coming from the southeast. Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 60s by late evening, making for a comfortable night overall. Humidity will be on the rise, but dew points will remain in the 50s, so it won't feel overly humid yet.
Sunday Morning:
Sunday morning will start off mild and mostly sunny across the region. Temperatures will quickly climb from the 60s into the 70s by mid-morning, as the high pressure system slowly retreats further into the Atlantic. Winds will be light, coming in from the south-southeast, helping to maintain the increase in humidity. Expect dew points to rise to near 60 degrees by late morning, making it feel slightly more humid compared to Saturday, but still quite manageable for late August.
Sunday Afternoon:
As we head into Sunday afternoon, temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s, a few degrees warmer than Saturday. The increased warmth will be accompanied by slightly higher humidity levels, though conditions will remain typical for this time of year. The region should see plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds developing later in the day. Although some weather models indicate a weak disturbance from Quebec could bring an isolated shower to the area in the late afternoon or early evening, the chances are very low—around 10 percent or less—so the forecast remains dry for now.
Overall, the weekend will offer warm and comfortable weather across Delmarva, with just a touch more humidity as we move through Sunday. There’s a very slight chance of an isolated shower late Sunday, but otherwise, conditions should remain dry and pleasant.