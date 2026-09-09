DELMARVA - Wednesday will start with quiet and mild conditions as high pressure continues to shift offshore.
Early morning temperatures will generally be in the 60s, followed by a warmer afternoon with highs reaching the mid-80s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through much of the day.
Southwest winds will increase by Wednesday afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible inland and 25 to 30 mph near the coast. Small Craft Advisories will be in effect for the Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay as winds and seas build.
The risk for dangerous rip currents along Delaware beaches will remain low Wednesday, with breaking waves around 1 to 2 feet.
Clouds will gradually increase Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Most of Sussex County should remain dry through early Thursday morning, although shower chances will begin to increase later Thursday as the front moves through the region.
The front is expected to bring scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected to be a significant threat at this time.
Drier and more comfortable weather is expected to return Friday before another chance for showers and storms develops later in the weekend.