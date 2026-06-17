DELMARVA -- A warm front lifting through Delmarva will bring a warm and partly cloudy day today, with humidity levels slowly rising through the afternoon. Inland highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, while coastal communities stay cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Winds will come out of the south, with gusts up to 30 mph possible along the beaches. While most shower activity is expected to remain north and east of Delmarva, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.
Tonight will stay warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies, with lows settling around 70 degrees.
Thursday will be the more active weather day across Delmarva, featuring hot, humid and windy conditions along with the potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s, but humidity will make it feel closer to 98 to 102 degrees at times. Southwest winds will also increase, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Delmarva under a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. A strong cold front and an upper-level disturbance will approach the region, bringing enough instability and strong winds aloft to support isolated to scattered storms.
Any storms that develop could become severe, with damaging wind gusts the main concern. Some hail may also be possible.
Outside of any storms, Thursday will still be noticeably breezy across Delmarva. While wind gusts may fall short of advisory criteria, gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common, with stronger gusts possible at times.
Expect a few lingering showers Friday, clearing skies by the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks very sunny and warm, mid 80s Saturday and humidity increase for Father's Day and the First Day of Summer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will bring another round of rain and storms Monday.