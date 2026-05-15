DELMARVA - A warming trend will begin in Sussex County late Friday evening and continue through Saturday, bringing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight and a sunny, warmer day to start the weekend.
Late Friday evening will be mainly dry, with temperatures easing through the 60s and into the mid-60s overnight. Winds will be light from the south to southwest, helping keep the night milder than recent evenings.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with inland highs reaching the lower 80s. Beaches and immediate coastal communities, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, are expected to run cooler because of the marine influence, generally staying several degrees below inland areas.
The warmer air marks the beginning of a significant trend that will continue into next week. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid- to upper 80s inland Sunday, with low 90s possible across parts of Delmarva Monday through Wednesday. Coastal areas should remain cooler at times, especially when winds turn more southerly or southeasterly.
The forecast remains mostly dry through Saturday night. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Sunday, but widespread rain is not expected during the weekend. A cold front is expected to bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by temperatures closer to normal late next week.
Saturday will be sunny and warmer for inland Sussex, with highs in the lower 80s and southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Its area forecast discussion highlights the broader warming trend, with temperatures climbing well above normal by early next week before a cold front brings storm chances and cooler air later in the week