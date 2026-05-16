DELMARVA - Sussex County will move into a warmer pattern early Saturday as high pressure builds along the East Coast and helps bring dry, summerlike weather to Delmarva.
Early Saturday morning will start mainly clear and seasonable, with inland lows in the lower 50s and beach communities closer to the mid-50s. Conditions are expected to remain dry, with light winds becoming southwest during the day.
Saturday will be sunny and warmer. Inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, are expected to reach the lower 80s. Beaches from Lewes to Fenwick Island will be a little cooler, with highs generally in the upper 70s. Southwest winds will increase to about 5 to 15 mph during the day.
Saturday night into early Sunday will stay quiet and milder. Skies will be mostly clear early, then partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the mid-60s inland and near the beaches. Southwest winds may gust near 20 to 25 mph at times along the coast.
The warmup will continue Sunday, when inland areas are forecast to climb into the upper 80s and beach areas into the lower 80s. The broader pattern favors above-normal temperatures into early next week before a cold front brings a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by late Wednesday into Thursday.