DELMARVA -- After seeing a gorgeous Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s, it will be a pleasant evening tonight as high pressure over the western Atlantic keeps conditions calm. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight uptick in humidity, and overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-60s.
Sunday will bring seasonably warm and humid conditions, with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. While most of the day will remain dry, there is a slim chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday evening. Keep in mind we still have a HIGH rip current risk, waves 3-5 feet as seas slowly calm from Hurricane Erin. Monday we should have a MODERATE rip current threat. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will stay in the 60s.
By Monday, a cold front will sweep through the Mid-Atlantic, ushering in a cooler and drier air mass. Highs will still reach the low 80s Monday afternoon, but temperatures will fall quickly Monday night into the mid-50s to low-60s.
Tuesday will feel more like autumn, with dewpoints dropping into the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will continue to settle in the 50s, providing crisp mornings across Delmarva.
Looking ahead, another weak front is expected around Tuesday or Wednesday, but conditions should remain largely dry. High pressure will dominate the remainder of the week, keeping skies clear and temperatures mild through Labor Day Weekend.