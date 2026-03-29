DELMARVA - As high pressure shifts to our east today, a return flow will develop and warmer air will start to move back into the region. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 50s, which is close to normal for late March.
The bigger story arrives next week as high pressure becomes established off the Mid-Atlantic coast and an upper-level ridge builds along the Eastern Seaboard. This pattern is expected to bring an unusually warm airmass into Delmarva, sending highs into the 60s and 70s on Monday and into the upper 70s Tuesday. Some locations could even approach 80 degrees, especially by Wednesday.
Along with the warmth, several disturbances are expected to move through beginning Wednesday. That will bring daily chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the end of next week. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday into Good Friday, with 60s expected.
Heading into the Easter holiday weekend, clouds will be plentiful on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Easter Sunday showers could be more numerous, but not expecting a washout. Highs will be near 70.