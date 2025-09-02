DELMARVA - After a string of cooler, dry days, Sussex County residents will see temperatures begin to climb as a shift in weather patterns brings in southerly winds and more sunshine by Wednesday.
Forecasters say a weak disturbance could spark an isolated shower or sprinkle late Tuesday evening, mainly north and west of the area. Otherwise, the region should experience a partly cloudy night with lows dipping into the 50s. Light winds and a ridge of high pressure may also allow for some patchy fog, though forecasters don’t expect it to be widespread.
By Wednesday, conditions will gradually improve as an upper-level low pressure system lifts north and high pressure builds southeast. Southerly winds will help boost highs closer to 80 degrees, with skies turning partly to mostly sunny.
Wednesday night will remain mostly clear and dry, with temperatures again falling into the 50s.
Looking ahead, forecasters expect Thursday to feel warmer and more humid, with highs reaching into the 70s and 80s. A weakening cold front may bring scattered showers or a thunderstorm by Thursday night, with drier conditions returning by Friday.