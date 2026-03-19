DELMARVA -- Today marks a much milder day across Delmarva, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies. That is about 10 to 13 degrees warmer than where we were just yesterday, giving the region a welcome taste of spring. Tonight stays mostly clear, with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 30s.
Spring officially arrives at 10:46 Friday morning, when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, giving us nearly equal amounts of day and night. It is a fitting start to a stretch of warmer and brighter weather that many across Delmarva will be ready to enjoy.
Friday looks even better, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 60s. The warming trend is being driven by a warm front moving through the area, followed by stronger southerly flow as another system tracks to our north. A weakening cold front will move through Friday night, bringing the chance for some evening and overnight rain showers. Rainfall amounts look light, generally around a tenth to a quarter inch or less, with overnight lows staying in the 40s.
Milder air continues to build through the weekend. Saturday features partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Sunday, temperatures will push even higher, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s inland under partly cloudy skies. Communities near the coast will stay cooler, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s.