DELMARVA - Skies are clearing this evening, with chilly temperatures in the 40s.  Mostly clear and chilly temperatures overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Some areas of fog are possibly along the coast early on.

Monday looks much nicer with full sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cool side, with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 60s. Coastal areas will stay in the 50s with a chilly breeze. Monday night will be another chilly one, with lows in the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s well inland.

Clouds increase Tuesday, with a few showers possible later in the day. Temperatures will begin to slowly moderate early to mid next week, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another system is expected to arrive Wednesday into Thursday, promising more beneficial rain across Delmarva.

The end of the week into the weekend is looking dry, but still on the cool side, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, and overnight lows in the 40s.

 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

Recommended for you