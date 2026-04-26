DELMARVA - Skies are clearing this evening, with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Mostly clear and chilly temperatures overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Some areas of fog are possibly along the coast early on.
Monday looks much nicer with full sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cool side, with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 60s. Coastal areas will stay in the 50s with a chilly breeze. Monday night will be another chilly one, with lows in the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s well inland.