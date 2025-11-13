DELMARVA - Late Thursday evening along the Sussex County coastline turns calm as northwest winds slowly ease after sunset. Skies will gradually clear overnight, limiting strong radiational cooling, but temperatures will still fall to the mid-30s inland and closer to 40 degrees along the beaches.
On Friday, coastal Sussex County will see clouds build back after sunrise, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions developing through the day. While an upper-level disturbance passes to the north, most of the day along the Delaware beaches will stay dry and quiet.
Northwest winds will strengthen again by mid-morning Friday, though not as strong as Thursday. Gusts of 20–30 mph are expected along the immediate coast, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s in the beach communities.
Fair and seasonably cool weather continues into Friday evening as high pressure holds over the region.