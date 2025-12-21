DELMARVA - A dry cold front will move through Sussex County early Sunday morning, bringing a shift in winds but no precipitation. Clouds will be limited, and temperatures will climb steadily through the morning.
By Sunday afternoon, northwest winds will increase behind the front, with gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Despite the gusty conditions, highs are expected to reach the low to mid-40s, with a few locations possibly approaching 50 degrees.
Winds will begin to ease Sunday evening as high pressure builds in from the west. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight, allowing colder air to settle into the region. Temperatures will fall quickly late Sunday night, dropping into the mid-20s by early Monday morning.
Dry and quiet conditions are expected to continue into early Monday as high pressure takes control.