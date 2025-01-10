DELMARVA - This afternoon will be very cold for Delmarva as Arctic high pressure settles into the region. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to mid-30s under mainly cloudy skies, accompanied by light winds, offering a brief respite from recent gusty conditions. There will be melting snow and slush along with standing water. Anything that melts will refreeze at sunset, so be careful if you're out and about this evening, with temperatures falling into the 20s.
For tonight, skies become cloudy with temperatures in the 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect into a part of Saturday. Snowfall is expected to begin after midnight blanketing Delmarva with light to moderate snow, and perhaps up to an inch by sunrise.
Most of the area will see accumulations ranging from a coating to 2 inches, with the possibility of up to 3 inches in parts of Sussex County and the Eastern Shore.
By Saturday morning, snowfall will taper off, but winds will intensify as the low-pressure system departs. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph are anticipated, creating wind chills that will make temperatures in the low to mid 30s feel 5 to 10 degrees colder.
Saturday night we'll see clearing skies and cold temperatures with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 20s.
High pressure returns Sunday, bringing lighter winds and partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will edge slightly higher, reaching the 30s to around 40 degrees, though conditions will remain below average for this time of year.
Looking ahead to next week, Monday will offer the mildest temperatures, with highs climbing into the upper 30s to lower 40s with abundant sunshine. A reinforcing cold front will sweep through Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in another wave of Arctic air. Highs are expected to stay below freezing midweek, with lows dipping into the teens and wind chills plunging into the single digits.