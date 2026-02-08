DELMARVA - Sussex County starts Monday, Feb. 9, under a Cold Weather Advisory that runs until 10 a.m., with dangerous cold lingering into the morning commute, the National Weather Service said.
Early Monday will be mostly clear at first, but the air remains bitterly cold with temperatures near 8 degrees and wind chill values dipping to around 4 degrees below zero in spots as a northwest breeze continues.
Conditions gradually improve through the day as clouds thicken. Monday’s high is expected to reach near 31, though it will still feel colder at times with wind chills as low as around 3 degrees below zero, before winds ease later.
By Monday night, skies turn mostly cloudy and winds go light to calm, helping set up a colder finish with lows around 17 degrees. Any wet or slushy spots that formed during daytime warming can refreeze overnight, creating slick patches into early Tuesday.
Early Tuesday morning, Sussex County stays mostly cloudy and cold, but the broader pattern begins to trend milder as a warm front approaches the region later Tuesday, with a small chance of light wintry precipitation developing during the day or Tuesday night