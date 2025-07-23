DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared its first blood emergency of the year and is asking people on Delmarva to donate blood.
The emergency was declared on Monday, July 21 when Delmarva's blood supply dropped below a two day inventory. It is preferred to have a seven day inventory.
Tony Prado, communications specialist for Blood Bank of Delmarva says summer vacations and school breaks have slowed down donations, while trauma cases continue to rise.
Prado says high school mobile blood drives account for about 25 percent of the Blood Bank of Delmarva's supply and are instrumental in generating first-time donors.
Prado tells CoastTV just an hour of a donor's time can help save lives.
"Anytime you hear those sirens, I want people to think about the fact that's somebody that could need blood and that's what a blood emergency is all about, especially in the middle of summertime," Prado shared.
Cary Gaulding has been a blood donor for years and a volunteer since 2021.
He can no longer donate himself which is why he's hopeful others will step up.
"It's a constant need and you never know when it's needed, why needed, but it's always needed," Gaulding explained.
Prado says there are other ways to help aside from visiting one of the six locations.
"Organize a blood drive whether at your place of work, place of worship. Any place we can get to in the Delmarva Peninsula, we can set up shop pretty much anywhere. We can bring the the equipment and the donor beds, and we can also bring the blood mobile if that's appropriate," said Prado.
Gaulding says the process is quick and painless.
"You're constantly watched. It's very, very safe and once you do it, your fear will be gone."
Saving lives one visit at a time.