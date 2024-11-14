WILMINGTON, Del. - With two upcoming special elections in Delaware, (D) Governor-elect Matt Meyer says he wants the state's Democratic Party to have an open primary.
The elections are necessary in Senate Districts 1 and 5. The current District 1 Senator (D) Sarah McBride will be in the next U.S. Representative from Delaware after winning in the Nov. 5 general election.
It is a similar situation in Senate District 5. That seat will become vacant when (D) Kyle Evans Gay becomes Lt. Governor.
"Our party's nominees should be chosen by the people in the First and Fifth Districts in an open and transparent process, not by political insiders," Meyer stated.
Meyer's statement comes one day after he announced three appointments as he continues in the transition process of becoming Delaware's next governor.
In a letter to Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron, Meyer laid out a timeline of events that includes holding the special primary election on Jan. 7, 2025 and the special general election on Feb. 11, 2025.