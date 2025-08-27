DELAWARE - Several hunting seasons will open across Delaware on Monday, Sept. 1, marking the beginning of the 2025–26 hunting season. The early season hunts remain a long-standing tradition hunters in the First State and plays a role in supporting the wildlife conservation efforts.
Deer hunting season, with archery and crossbow hunting opens statewide Sept. 1. DNREC says the same day also marks the start of the resident Canada goose, mourning dove and coyote hunting seasons.
Gray squirrel season opens Sept. 15, followed by the early teal season beginning Sept. 20 according to DNREC.
Hunters pursuing mourning doves will find increased access to managed dove fields on several state wildlife areas throughout the month of September.
New for the 2025–26 waterfowl season are expanded hunting methods allowed during the September resident Canada goose season, says DNREC. These include extended shooting hours from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset, the use of unplugged shotguns and electronic calls.
However, federal regulations prohibit these special methods when any other waterfowl season is open. According to DNREC, since the teal season overlaps with part of the resident Canada goose season from Sept. 20–25, the use of those extended methods will be restricted.