Delaware prepares for Election Day as early voting exceeds expectations

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With Election Day just hours away, Delaware’s Department of Elections reports a successful early voting period, with turnout exceeding expectations. A total of 85,911 people voted early in Sussex County and 193,502 across the state.
Officials say Delaware is fully prepared, even as states like Pennsylvania warn it may not have all votes counted right away. Delaware’s Department of Elections says it’s been preparing for years, and those tallying votes have undergone three years of training, so delays aren’t expected.
Kenneth "Bo" McDowell, director of the Sussex County elections office, told CoastTV what voters can expect at the polls on Nov. 5.
“At 6 a.m., our workers start preparing, and at 7 a.m., we’re ready for voters,” McDowell said. “Everything’s on track, and we have all the supplies and machines we need. With the high early voting turnout, lines should be light.”
Polls in Delaware and Maryland open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.