MILLSBORO, Del. - It's the time of year to protect your plants, and to also help others in need.
With temperatures expected to dip into the mid to upper 30s for inland locations, it's time to protect your tender plants, or store them inside or in a garage.
Rick Cordrey, owner of East Coast Garden Center in Millsboro, says if you store plants in the garage, especially palm trees or citrus, there are some things to keep in mind. "We usually use a rule of thumb, maybe 40 to 45 degrees is where we feel like there could be some damage. It doesn't have to get to down to 32 degrees for it to be totally damaged. It might not kill it, but you might lose some of the foliage and the plant."
Cordrey says stored plants need to be in temperatures of at least 50 degrees and get plenty of light.
"They want light. When they grow in their natural habitat, they're in the full sun. So as much light as you can get into the garage. A lot of people will use grow lights. They're not expensive. They don't take a lot of energy, it gives that supplemental light." says Cordrey.
Tender summer annuals like begonias and petunias will probably not make it through the frosty mornings ahead. If you have tender plants and want to protect them from the frost, make sure to cover them with a breathable fabric, like a sheet or blanket.
It's not only a time of year to protect your plants, but it's also a time to help those in need. Ellen Magee with Magee Farm say there are good tomatoes to pick on their farm in Selbyville.
Any non-profit , churches, and people that want to help those not as fortunate, can pick tomatoes at the Selbyville location. Magee says just stop by the Selbyville location, let them know, and they'll take you out to the field.
Check out the CoastTV weather page for the latest on your forecast and the frosty conditions ahead.