The drive-through event, at the Georgetown DMV, was put on by the Blue Line Network.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Hundreds of people turned out Sunday for a “Back the Blue” event honoring fallen Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook.

Cpl. Snook was shot and killed while working at the the DMV in Wilmington on an overtime assignment on December 23rd. In his final moments, Cpl. Snook protected a DMV employee. 

Delaware State Police concluded that Corporal Matthew T. “Ty” Snook was deliberately targeted and killed in a lone-wolf attack by a gunman acting out of anti-police beliefs at a Wilmington-area DMV, with no prior connection between the two.

Co-founder Robert Quirk said the turnout reflects the support Delaware communities often show after the loss of a first responder.

“It’s amazing to see the outpouring of support, especially in Delaware and the Delmarva area,” Quirk said. “When there’s a fallen first responder, how everyone shows up and comes out and helps support the mission of never forget a fallen hero.”

A similar event was held in January in Newark. McCarnan said events like this, while emotional, highlight unity.

“I really get a lot out of it personally to see the community come together with law enforcement," he says. "Everybody always talks about how there’s such a divide, when the majority of people actually truly support our men and women in blue.”

McCarnan added that holding the event at a DMV location carried a poignent meaning.

“This is where everything happened, but up north,” he said. “It truly is a touching place to hold the event, especially for all the troopers and all the DMV employees. Without them allowing us to use these lanes and have some shelter, we probably wouldn’t be able to hold the event with the temperatures the way they’ve been.”

All stickers were donation-based, with all proceeds going to the Snook family. Cpl. Snook leaves behind a wife and daughter.

