INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. — A grey seal pup found bleeding from multiple wounds, was rescued from the rocky north side of the Indian River Inlet on Monday, according to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute.
The female seal, later named Pleiades, had a significant head wound along with injuries on her side and flipper, which may have been caused by a bite, said MERR. Despite the severity of her wounds, she was alert and vocal, which rescuers considered positive signs.
MERR’s response team faced a difficult rescue due to the pup's precarious location among the rocks. Responders safely extracted her and placed her in a rescue crate for transport.
Pleiades was taken to the National Aquarium’s triage center in Ocean City, where she is receiving fluids and wound treatment. The rescue team remains hopeful for her recovery.
Two other seals were recently rescued by MERR in both Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. The one from Dewey Beach was released back into the water, however the one found in Fenwick Island died.