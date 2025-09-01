DELAWARE - A Delaware Superior Court judge has struck down a provision in state law that would have required hunters between ages 18 to 21 to be directly supervised by someone 21 or older.
The ruling, issued Friday by Judge Reneta Green-Streett in Birney v. Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, found the provision unconstitutional, citing Delaware’s right to keep and bear arms. The decision comes just as the 2025-26 hunting season opens Monday.
The supervision requirement was part of House Bill 451 signed in 2022 by then-Gov. John Carney.
DNREC says it will update the state’s official hunting guide to reflect the change. Individuals 18 and older may now hunt without supervision, while minors under 18 must still be accompanied by an adult.
Sean Kane, a Delaware hunter and father, welcomed the decision.
“By the time my kids are 18, they’ll be ready to go on their own,” Kane said.
Jeff Hague, president of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, said lawmakers ignored constitutional concerns when passing the bill.
“We told them it was unconstitutional from the beginning,” Hague said.
Hague added that restrictions on 16 and 17-year-olds still need to be revisited.