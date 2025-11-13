INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told CoastTV that replenishment at the Indian River Inlet is now complete. Dredging and replenishment took place along the north side of the inlet.
The Army Corps said workers finished pumping sand Wednesday, Nov. 12 and placed about 500,000 cubic yards of sand. For reference, a standard dump truck holds between 10-15 cubic yards and the contractor will be de-mobilizing over the course of the coming days.
However, construction did not come without its challenges. The Army Corps said there were routine stops due to sea conditions and mechanical issues.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company were the ones contracted to conduct the work. Work began just after the $8.1 million contract was awarded in August.
Earlier this year, DNREC completed its end of restoration here as a part of the emergency dredging and beach nourishment project. The restoration aims to address severe erosion and protect key infrastructure, including Coastal Highway, following a dune breach last summer.