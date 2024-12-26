DOVER, Del. – The holiday season brings festive cheer, but it also creates more waste. Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is reminding people to recycle responsibly this Christmas season and to pay attention to what belongs in the recycling bin.
What’s Recyclable This Holiday Season
- Wrapping Paper and Holiday Cards: Wrapping paper and cards can be recycled as long as they do not have glitter or foil on them. Check your wrapping materials carefully before tossing them into the recycling bin.
- Cardboard Boxes: Boxes from gifts, shipping, and decorations are recyclable. Flatten them to save space in your recycling bin.
Check here to see a full list of what is and is not recyclable in Delaware.
What’s NOT Recyclable
- Tissue Paper: Tissue paper is not recyclable in Delaware. Consider reusing it for future gift wrapping or throw it in your trash bin.
- Ribbons, Bows, and Foil Wrapping Paper: These items should also go in the trash, as they cannot be processed through recycling facilities.
Additional Tips for a Green Holiday
- Reuse Materials: Save wrapping paper, ribbons, and gift bags for future use to reduce waste.
- Proper Disposal of Electronics: If you’re upgrading electronics this year, recycle your old devices responsibly through DNREC’s electronics recycling programs.
- Christmas Tree Recycling: There are a number of events where you can get rid of your tree in an eco-friendly way.
DNREC encourages all Delawareans to embrace sustainable holiday practices to reduce landfill waste and help the environment.