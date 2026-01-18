SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $1.5 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh to support its Healthy Homes repair program.
The funding, provided through FHLB Pittsburgh’s Voluntary Housing Grant Initiative, will allow the organization to complete 100 owner-occupied home repairs for low-income homeowners, according to the group.
“The impact this grant will have on our homeowners is unmeasurable,” said Ricky Pollitt, director of development for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “We are grateful to FHLB Pittsburgh for providing us this funding and excited to keep growing our Healthy Homes Program. This project will address a critical need and help preserve affordable housing stock throughout the county.”
The Healthy Homes Program serves low-income homeowners affected by age, disability and family circumstances. The program says repairs may include flooring, decks, ramps, painting, electrical and plumbing work.
To qualify, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity says residents must own their homes and earn no more than 80% of the area median income.
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is on track to complete 120 home repairs by the end of June 2026. Since 2019, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity says it has completed more than 600 repairs through the program.