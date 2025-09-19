DELAWARE - Although the weather's starting to cool down, and fall is just around the corner, Delaware is still seeing a lot of Spotted Lanternflies, otherwise known as the "Hitchhiker".
Katie Bielicki, Pest Survey Coordinator with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, says lanternflies are gearing up to lay more eggs. Bielicki says this time of year is called the "swarm season". The lanternflies are finding food sources, new mates, and new places to lay eggs.
Lanternfly egg masses can consist of 30-60 eggs, and are covered in a waxy coating to protect them from the environment. They can be found on smooth surfaces including, trucks, trailers, playground equipment and grills.
Many times they spread to nearby states by hitching a ride on a cars and trucks. Make sure to check for signs of the spotted lanternfly before traveling to and from surrounding states, especially Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
Egg masses should be scraped off and crushed, or soaked them with alcohol.
The Department of Agriculture says there's no need to report lanternflies, since all of Delaware is seeing them. There are 17 states, primarily across the northeast, indicating lanternfly infestations.
Most adult lanternflies will die after the first few frosts and freezes of the season. However, the eggs can survive in harsh winter conditions. Delaware winter's are not harsh enough to kill their eggs.
Plants most vulnerable to lanternflies are commercial crops including grapes, peaches and apples.