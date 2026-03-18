DELMARVA - The National Weather Service crews are surveying storm damage across parts of Maryland and Delaware on Monday following reports of strong winds overnight. The survey has so far revealed two tornado confirmations.
The NWS confirmed that an EF1 tornadoes hit Ridgely and Frederica. The tornadoes produced max winds of up to 100 mph. Additionally, an extensive area of straight-line winds were confirmed between Sudlersville and Millington with wind speeds between 70-90 mph. Extensive wind damage in Camden remains under review.
The agency said teams are focusing on several corridors stretching across the Delmarva Peninsula, including areas from near the Chesapeake Bay through Caroline County, and into central Delaware near Frederica.
The survey areas, outlined in a map released by the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, include communities near Ridgely, Denton and Goldsboro in Maryland, as well as parts of Kent County.
The storms moved through the region late March 16 into early March 17, bringing damaging wind and debris that led to road closures and power outages in some areas.