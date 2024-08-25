DELMARVA - Starting on Sunday, the weather across Delmarva will be dominated by an approaching upper-level trough that will deepen into a closed low over the Northeast U.S. by Monday. As this low sinks southward throughout the day on Monday, Delmarva will be on the southern edge of its influence, bringing a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While there's some uncertainty regarding the level of instability—largely dependent on how much cloud cover develops—there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather across the region, with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern. Highs on Monday will reach the 80s to around 90 degrees, with lows dipping into the 60s to around 70 degrees by nightfall.
By Tuesday, the closed low will move away, allowing a brief ridge of high pressure to settle over the area. This will result in mostly clear skies and dry conditions for the day. Temperatures will again reach the 80s to near 90 degrees, making for a warm and pleasant day across Delmarva.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather pattern becomes more active again as a cold front approaches the region. The front is expected to cross through Delmarva late Wednesday into early Thursday, bringing with it a round of showers and thunderstorms. Heat indices on Wednesday could approach 100 degrees, potentially leading to heat advisories for parts of the area. After the front passes, temperatures will moderate, returning to near-normal levels for Thursday, with highs in the 80s and comfortable overnight lows in the 60s.
As we move toward the end of the week, Thursday should bring drier conditions, with lingering effects from the cold front clearing out. The region can expect a brief break from the active weather before another disturbance approaches in time for the weekend, potentially bringing more precipitation to the area.