DELMARVA - Expect to start Friday with a chance of scattered showers as a weak cold front moves through the region, followed by a few additional spotty showers later in the day before conditions improve Friday night.
The first round of showers is likely early Friday morning as the front passes through. While rainfall is not expected to be heavy, a brief shower or two could affect parts of the county around daybreak.
As Friday continues, temperatures are still expected to remain above normal, though cooler than the unusually hot readings seen earlier in the week. A few more showers may develop during the day as an upper-level trough moves across the area and daytime heating adds some weak instability.
By Friday night, conditions are expected to turn drier, with no significant weather anticipated through early Saturday morning. Winds are forecast to shift to the northwest behind the front, with some daytime gusts on Friday before easing later Friday night.
Even with the showers, rainfall totals are expected to remain light, offering little help for the dry conditions that have developed across the region