...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&