DELMARVA -- An absolute spectacular Thursday on Delmarva as sunny skies and dry weather persist. Highs inland upper 60s to low 70s, to mid 60s at the beaches. Winds will shift lightly to the southwest 5-10 mph. Tonight will have starry skies and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will feature a fantastic day with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 70s! A dry cold front will push through the region bringing some breezy conditions out of the northwest 20 to 25 mph.
We have had 12 straight days without measurable rainfall in Georgetown, and will tack on another week before we see rain. Behind the front temperatures will be cooler for Halloween with highs in the low to mid 60s, a dry breezy day with some gusts to 25 mph out of the northeast. Some higher clouds will filter in through the day.
Sunday a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 70s as we begin the first full week of November. Looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies into the early part of next week.
Changes arrive late week as a stronger storm system moves through the region and could bring a soaking rain late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures behind that system will be in the 50s and 60s. As much cooler temperatures may arrive the second week of November.