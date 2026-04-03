Back-door front may cool Sussex Saturday
- Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community.
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Tags
Locations
- Accomack
- Assateague
- Berlin
- Bethany Beach
- Bridgeville
- Cambridge
- Chincoteague
- Dagsboro
- Delmar
- Dewey Beach
- Dorchester County
- Easton
- Ellendale
- Federalsburg
- Fenwick Island
- Frankford
- Georgetown
- Greenwood
- Harbeson
- Harrington
- Laurel
- Lewes
- Long Neck
- Milford
- Millsboro
- Milton
- Newark
- Ocean City
- Ocean Pines
- Ocean View
- Pocomoke City
- Prime Hook
- Rehoboth Beach
- Salisbury
- Seaford
- Selbyville
- Slaughter Beach
- Wicomico County
- Worcester County
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community.
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