DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to stay mild late Friday evening into early Saturday, with inland areas turning partly to mostly cloudy overnight and patchy fog developing after midnight. The lates forecast for Inland Sussex calls for lows in the lower 60s Friday night, while beach communities are expected to be cooler, with lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday should start with patchy morning fog inland, followed by at least some sunshine. Current forecasts still show Inland Sussex reaching the lower 80s, while the Delaware beaches stay noticeably cooler, generally in the mid-60s to around 70 because of the marine influence.

We have flagged uncertainty for Saturday afternoon. In the forecast discussion you provided, they said the warm front lifting north Friday could slip back south as a back-door cold front, shifting winds easterly and potentially making conditions cloudier and cooler than previously expected, especially if the front pushes farther south through Sussex County.

By Saturday evening, conditions should remain relatively quiet, with inland areas trending partly cloudy and temperatures settling back toward the lower 60s, while beach towns fall into the mid-50s. The main question for Sussex County is how quickly that back-door front arrives and how much of the county it affects before sunset.

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Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

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