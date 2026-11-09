DELMARVA -- Lot's of sunshine across the peninsula on this Monday, highs in the low 60s, winds will gust out of the northwest 30 to 35 mph. Winds will relax into tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s inland to 40s at the coast under starry skies. Inland areas will be greeted by frost Tuesday morning.
High pressure will remain in control through Veterans Day with wall to wall sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s.
An area of low pressure will track out of the Ohio Valley Thursday. Clouds increase late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers will increase Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Questions on whether a secondary area of low pressure develops offshore or the low stays over land. That will determine the impacts we see into Friday. If we see the secondary low develop into a nor'easter we could see heavier rain, wind and coastal impacts (tidal flooding and erosion). If the low tracks further over land or the secondary low doesn't develop will see some rain, wind and not much in the way of coastal impacts. The second half of the week will be rather damp and raw. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s.
Clouds linger into Saturday with chilly highs in the 40s. More in the way of sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Dry weather will be with us into next week with moderating temperatures back into the 60s.