DELMARVA -- A beautiful Friday as high pressure to the north and low pressure east of the Canadian Maritimes help push a backdoor cold front southward. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day with light northeast winds and cooler temperatures compared to yesterday.
Highs will vary across the peninsula, with the beaches staying in the low to mid 60s. Inland areas will climb into the low to mid 70s, while parts of the lower shore could reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out this evening into the overnight as temperatures fall into the low 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The weekend will bring a noticeable change across Delmarva. A high pressure system over eastern Canada will extend into the Northeast, keeping winds out of the east on Saturday before turning more northeast on Sunday. That onshore flow will hold temperatures on the chilly side through the weekend.
Highs on Saturday will mainly be in the upper 50s for much of Delmarva, with low to mid 60s possible on the lower shore. Sunday will be even cooler, with highs generally in the 50s.
Low pressure will move into the region Saturday and then shift offshore Sunday, bringing rain showers across Delmarva through the weekend. The most widespread rain is expected Saturday into Saturday night. Showers will taper off through Sunday morning, though a lingering shower may remain near the coast into Sunday afternoon.
Overall, the weekend is shaping up to be wet, breezy and chilly, especially on Saturday. Rainfall totals from Friday night through Sunday are expected to range from around a half an inch to an inch across much of Delmarva. While the timing is not ideal for weekend plans, the rainfall will be beneficial for the region.