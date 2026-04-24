What To Expect

Pleasant Friday, raw weekend with steadier rain likely Saturday night.

DELMARVA -- A beautiful Friday as high pressure to the north and low pressure east of the Canadian Maritimes help push a backdoor cold front southward. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day with light northeast winds and cooler temperatures compared to yesterday.

Forecast Highs

Temperatures in the 60s at the coast, milder inland and Mid-Shore, can't rule out a spotty evening shower.

Highs will vary across the peninsula, with the beaches staying in the low to mid 60s. Inland areas will climb into the low to mid 70s, while parts of the lower shore could reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out this evening into the overnight as temperatures fall into the low 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend will bring a noticeable change across Delmarva. A high pressure system over eastern Canada will extend into the Northeast, keeping winds out of the east on Saturday before turning more northeast on Sunday. That onshore flow will hold temperatures on the chilly side through the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will mainly be in the upper 50s for much of Delmarva, with low to mid 60s possible on the lower shore. Sunday will be even cooler, with highs generally in the 50s.

Low pressure will move into the region Saturday and then shift offshore Sunday, bringing rain showers across Delmarva through the weekend. The most widespread rain is expected Saturday into Saturday night. Showers will taper off through Sunday morning, though a lingering shower may remain near the coast into Sunday afternoon.

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Futurecast

Steadier rain will develop Saturday night into early Sunday morning. 

Overall, the weekend is shaping up to be wet, breezy and chilly, especially on Saturday. Rainfall totals from Friday night through Sunday are expected to range from around a half an inch to an inch across much of Delmarva. While the timing is not ideal for weekend plans, the rainfall will be beneficial for the region.

Future Rain

Rainfall totals Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from 0.50" to slightly over an 1" in some localized spots.

Coastal areas should also prepare for gusty winds on Sunday, with gusts near the coast potentially reaching 40 mph.

Temperatures will begin to moderate early to mid next week. Another system is expected to arrive Tuesday through Thursday, bringing more rain showers to Delmarva.

 
 

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Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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