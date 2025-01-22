DELMARVA - The Delmarva region, including Sussex County and Ocean City, is bracing for bitterly cold conditions that will persist through late Wednesday evening into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. High pressure moving from the Northeast down to the Gulf Coast will shift offshore overnight, allowing a slight moderation in temperatures but maintaining wintry conditions.
Late Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits inland, with teens along the coast. Despite diminishing winds, the "feel-like" temperatures will closely mirror the actual air temperature due to calm conditions. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as a weak atmospheric impulse moves through, bringing mid-level clouds to the region.
Thursday will bring slight relief as highs climb into the upper 20s to mid-30s, bolstered by a south-southwesterly wind flow. While a weak coastal low will develop off North Carolina, it is expected to stay far offshore, leaving the Delmarva area with dry conditions and only high cloud coverage.
The cold snap continues into Thursday night, with lows dropping to 10–15 degrees across Sussex County and Ocean City. Conditions remain dry as high pressure dominates into the weekend, but Friday will see a reinforcing shot of cold air following the passage of a weak cold front. Highs Friday will stay in the 20s to low 30s, with clear skies and light winds creating optimal conditions for radiational cooling overnight, dropping temperatures back into the single digits.
Looking ahead, high pressure will remain in control through the weekend, with dry conditions and a continuation of cold temperatures, though several weak cold fronts could bring occasional clouds starting Sunday night.