...Patchy Black Ice to Develop This Evening...
Abundant sunshine today allowed for some melting of the snowpack
that is over the area. Going into this evening, temperatures will
fall into the 20s with loss of diurnal heating. Any runoff or
standing waters will quickly freeze, especially on untreated
roadways.
Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery. Slow
down and give yourself extra time to travel tonight.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join
the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience
delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he
is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two
years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville,
Indiana.
DELMARVA -- The peninsula stays locked into a cold and blustery pattern for one more day. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 30s, while northwest winds continue to gust 20 to 30 mph. That wind will still be capable of kicking up some blowing snow in spots, though temperatures should allow for at least some melting as the day goes on.
Tonight, clouds increase as we slide into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s and 30s as the next weather maker, a fast-moving clipper system, approaches from the west.
That clipper arrives Tuesday night and lingers into early Wednesday. Moisture with this system is limited, and the best chance for any minor snow accumulation stays north of Delmarva. Locally, expect mainly a flurry, or a spotty light snow shower that may briefly mix with rain in places before ending early Wednesday.
As the clipper lifts out to the northeast, winds turn more southwesterly and milder air begins to spill in. With warm air advection underway, Wednesday looks noticeably warmer with highs climbing into the upper 40s to near 50 under gradually clearing skies. That change will help further melt portions of the existing snowpack.
Attention then turns to the next round late week. Low pressure is expected to slide south of the region, bringing a chance for rain and snow Thursday through Thursday night. As the broader upper-level trough digs into the Midwest and then toward the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, surface low pressure develops around the Tennessee Valley on Thursday and tracks toward the Northeast Thursday night, departing on Friday. Precipitation develops along a warm front on Thursday, with the bulk of the precipitation falling Thursday night and tapering off Friday morning. Precipitation is expected to be plain rain. Friday remains relatively mild with highs topping out in the 40s.
Looking ahead, a spring-like weekend is possible with highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60, which would accelerate melting of the remaining snowpack across Delmarva. It turns colder again Monday, and another storm system could impact the region Tuesday into Wednesday.
