DELMARVA - Strong low pressure near Nova Scotia continues to influence our region, but its gradual departure will allow high pressure to build in from the southwest. Winds will still be brisk early tonight, with northwest gusts of 15-25 mph under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s across much of Delmarva, with isolated upper 20s possible in more sheltered inland spots.
Early Monday Morning:
The high-pressure system settling into the Mid-Atlantic will help winds ease further by daybreak. Expect mostly sunny skies with morning lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Light winds should make for a crisp but calm start to the day.
Mid-Monday Morning to Afternoon:
Temperatures will climb steadily through the morning, reaching highs between the mid-50s and near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a light breeze from the southwest. These conditions mark the beginning of a slight warm-up as a warm front approaches the region. No rain is expected during this period.