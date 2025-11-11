DELMARVA - Unseasonably cold and blustery conditions will be locked in across Sussex County early Tuesday as an arctic airmass settles over the East. In the wake of a cold front that pushed offshore overnight, temperatures around daybreak Tuesday will range from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for much of the county.
High pressure centered near the Gulf Coast and a strong storm system lifting into southeastern Canada will combine to create a tight pressure gradient over the mid-Atlantic. As a result, west winds will strengthen quickly after sunrise Tuesday. Sustained winds around 20 to 25 mph are expected, with frequent gusts near 40 mph inland. Along the Atlantic coast, gusts up to around 45 mph are possible at times, making travel feel more difficult and adding a biting chill to the air.
Despite some sun mixing with clouds, cold air aloft will keep afternoon highs only in the low to mid-40s across Sussex County, several degrees below normal for this time of year. Skies will run partly to mostly cloudy, and the combination of clouds and strong winds will make it feel raw for much of the day. No significant precipitation is expected locally, and any flurries should remain well to the north.
By Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, the strong winds will gradually ease as a surface ridge moves closer to the region. Winds are expected to drop back to around 10 to 15 mph and begin to turn southwesterly late at night. With cold air advection weakening, temperatures early Wednesday morning should be a bit milder than the previous night, generally settling into the upper 20s to mid-30s, with wind chills in the 20s.
Conditions will stay dry through early Wednesday morning, with clouds and some breaks of clearing overhead as the next weak cold front approaches from the northwest. That front is expected to move through later in the day Wednesday, bringing another round of breezy, cool weather but limited moisture.