DELMARVA - A cold front that brought light showers overnight will move offshore early Wednesday, ushering in a stretch of breezy and noticeably cooler weather across Sussex County.
By sunrise Wednesday, lingering clouds will begin to clear, leaving partly sunny skies through the morning. Winds will turn gusty out of the west, reaching up to 30 mph at times, making the air feel cooler despite afternoon highs in the 60s. While most of the county will remain dry, forecasters note that a few isolated sprinkles may develop north of the area as an upper trough lingers overhead.
As skies clear further into Wednesday night, cooler air will continue to filter in from the northwest. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to mid-40s by early Thursday morning. The combination of clear skies and light winds could lead to patchy frost inland, especially in low-lying areas where the growing season remains active.
Thursday will stay on the cool side, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and continued west-northwest breezes between 15 and 25 mph. Conditions will remain mostly dry, with a mix of sun and passing clouds as high pressure begins to build in from the southwest.
The cooler, calmer pattern is expected to hold through the end of the week, setting up a dry and pleasant start to the weekend across Sussex County.