DELMARVA - Late Thursday evening, skies will be partly cloudy across Sussex County, but the bigger story will be the wind and the sharp drop in temperatures. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out around 21, with a steady west wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Those gusts will make it feel noticeably colder at times, especially in open areas and along north-south roadways where crosswinds can be strong. By daybreak Friday, wind chills are expected to be down in the single digits for many communities.
Friday will bring sunshine and dry weather, but it stays on the breezy side. Afternoon highs are expected to reach near 38, with west winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Even with full sun, it will feel wintry — a good day for a heavy coat, hat and gloves if you’ll be outside for any length of time. Winds should gradually ease late in the day, and by late Friday evening clouds will start to increase ahead of changes this weekend, while temperatures slide back through the 30s toward the upper 20s overnight.