DELMARVA - A cool and breezy Saturday afternoon will give way to a calmer and slightly warmer Sunday across Sussex County as low pressure moves farther away from the Mid-Atlantic region and high pressure begins building toward Delmarva.
Saturday afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures generally reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Although dry weather will prevail, gusty west to west-northwest winds will make conditions feel noticeably cooler, particularly along the Delaware beaches.
Winds will average 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 25 mph across Sussex County. The strongest gusts will be most noticeable in open areas and coastal communities, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
The breezy conditions will develop as a strengthening low-pressure system moves farther east of New England while high pressure approaches from the central United States. The resulting pressure difference will maintain gusty winds through much of Saturday afternoon.
Despite the brisk winds, no additional rainfall is expected across Sussex County following Friday's widespread showers. The cold fronts responsible for the wet weather have moved through the region, allowing drier air to spread across southern Delaware.
Saturday evening will remain dry, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling steadily after sunset. Winds will gradually diminish during the evening and overnight hours as the departing low-pressure system moves farther into the Atlantic.
By late Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s across most of Sussex County. Some inland communities, including Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel and Bridgeville, could see readings fall into the upper 30s by early Sunday morning.
Locations closer to the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, should remain slightly milder, with overnight lows generally in the lower to middle 40s.
Sunday morning will begin with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and a chilly start across southern Delaware. However, lighter winds and increasing sunshine will make conditions more comfortable as temperatures gradually rise after sunrise.
By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s across much of Sussex County, several degrees warmer than Saturday.
Winds will be noticeably lighter as high pressure gains greater influence over the region. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, providing favorable conditions for outdoor activities, shopping and visits to the Delaware beaches.
Along the Atlantic coastal waters, marine conditions will remain a concern Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. West-northwest winds could gust between 30 and 35 mph offshore, with seas reaching 4 to 6 feet. Small Craft Advisory conditions are likely at times, making conditions hazardous for smaller vessels.
Marine winds should gradually ease Sunday as the pressure difference across the region weakens, although some lingering rough seas may continue over the open Atlantic waters.
For communities along the Route 1 corridor, from Prime Hook and Lewes south through Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, the primary weather concern Saturday afternoon will be the gusty winds and cooler temperatures rather than precipitation.
By Sunday afternoon, improving conditions will provide a more comfortable end to the weekend, with sunshine, lighter winds and temperatures returning to the lower 60s.
Looking ahead, generally dry weather is expected to continue through the early and middle portions of next week. Temperatures should remain seasonably cool, with afternoon highs mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to 40s.
Overall, Sussex County can expect a dry weekend following Friday's rainfall, with Saturday's brisk winds gradually giving way to a calmer and more pleasant Sunday.