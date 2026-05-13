DELMARVA -- Mostly sunny skies and a beautiful but breezy feel. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s, while southerly winds increase through the day with gusts around 35 to 40 mph at times.
Changes arrive late this evening and tonight as low pressure passes well north of the region and a cold front approaches Delmarva. Showers are expected to develop later this evening and continue through the overnight hours. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, but the overall threat remains limited. Severe thunderstorms are not expected.
Rainfall totals have continued to trend lower, with most of Delmarva expected to pick up around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 50s.
Thursday remains a bit unsettled and breezy behind the departing system, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. By Friday, Delmarva turns partly cloudy with highs climbing into the lower 70s.
A warmer pattern begins to build this weekend as high pressure strengthens offshore and southerly winds bring in a much warmer air mass. Highs Saturday will reach the 70s to mid 80s, followed by widespread 80s on Sunday. Some inland parts of Delmarva could approach 90 degrees, while coastal communities stay cooler thanks to the southerly wind off the water.
The heat continues into early next week. Monday will bring highs well into the 80s, with a few inland spots reaching the low 90s. Tuesday looks even hotter, with upper 80s to low 90s possible away from the coast. Increasing humidity will make it feel a bit warmer, especially Monday and Tuesday.
Dry weather is expected through most of the weekend and into early next week. By later Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure may begin to weaken, allowing a chance for showers or thunderstorms to return. A better chance for unsettled weather may arrive after Wednesday as a trough and cold front approach Delmarva.