...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT SATURDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of
inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near
shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch,
two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in
low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT
Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning
through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to
cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding
in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal
waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood
waters.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong coastal storm will impact the
region Sunday through Monday. Moderate to major coastal flood
impacts are increasingly likely. Significant beach erosion and
dune breaching is possible due to very high surf conditions.
Interests along the Atlantic coast, Delaware Bay and its tidal
tributaries, back bays, and tidal waterways should remain alert
for forecast updates regarding this potentially significant
coastal flood event.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for
flooding are expected to develop.
Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life
and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency
management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from
time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information
becomes available.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
10/12 PM 7.2 1.5 0.2 Minor
11/01 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.3 None
11/01 PM 7.2 1.5 0.4 Minor
12/02 AM 6.8 1.1 1.9 Minor
12/02 PM 9.5 3.8 3.0 Major
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
10/12 PM 6.4 1.8 0.8 Minor
11/12 AM 5.0 0.3 0.8 None
11/12 PM 6.4 1.8 1.0 Minor
12/01 AM 5.8 1.2 1.9 None
12/02 PM 9.0 4.3 3.9 Major
13/02 AM 7.7 3.0 4.0 Moderate
&&
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
extremely rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Storm force winds and hazardous seas could capsize
or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel before the onset of severe conditions.
&&
...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Counties.
In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, and Coastal
Atlantic Counties.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to
the onset of winds.
&&
A significant coastal storm will impact Delmarva late Saturday-Tuesday, with the brunt of the storm on Sunday.
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join
the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience
delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he
is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two
years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville,
Indiana.
DELMARVA -- A period of relative calm will settle over Delmarva today and tonight before a significant coastal storm develops and impacts the region by late weekend. High pressure currently centered over interior New England will drift offshore this afternoon, ushering in onshore flow and moderating temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.
Skies will become increasingly cloudy through the day, but any cloud cover will remain mostly harmless. Overnight lows will hold steady in the upper 40s to mid-50s as moisture builds and clouds thicken.
Saturday will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. While the day should remain mostly dry, scattered showers may begin to develop late in the afternoon. Winds will shift from the east and start to strengthen, especially near the coast.
Conditions will deteriorate Saturday night as a developing coastal low-pressure system off the Carolinas moves northward. Rain chances increase sharply and winds will strengthen significantly, with gusts near 40 to 50 mph possible along coastal areas by Sunday morning.
Potentially significant impacts from a powerful coastal storm Sunday through Monday. The storm is expected to track northward along a stalled frontal boundary, possibly making landfall over Delmarva or passing just offshore.
The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall are expected along the Atlantic coastline. Sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph, are possible by Sunday afternoon and into early Monday. A High Wind Watch is already in effect for Sussex County, where damaging winds, downed trees, and power outages are likely. Inland areas may also see strong winds and advisories as the system evolves.
Heavy rain is forecast across the region, with widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches and localized amounts up to 5 inches possible, particularly near the coast. The greatest flood risks will occur in poor drainage and urban areas, though prolonged rainfall could worsen coastal flooding. Strong northeast winds and high tides will pile water against the shoreline, causing beach erosion, dune breaches, and potentially major coastal flooding.
The storm’s exact track remains uncertain, with two primary scenarios still possible. A closer coastal track could bring more severe impacts, while a path farther offshore could lessen, but not eliminate, significant effects. The system’s evolution will depend on several atmospheric factors, including interactions with high pressure to the north, an upper-level low over the Great Lakes, and even distant Tropical Storm Jerry.
The storm is expected to weaken significantly by Tuesday, though lingering showers and breezy conditions may persist as the remnant low drifts offshore. By mid- to late week, high pressure will rebuild over the region, bringing cooler, drier weather with below-normal temperatures and fair skies.
Residents and visitors across Delmarva are urged to monitor forecast updates closely over the next 48 hours and prepare for potentially dangerous coastal conditions, flooding, and power outages as the storm approaches.
